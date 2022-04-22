ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Surprises Those Still Playing Pokemon Sword and Shield With Special Free Gift

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween, Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many Pokemon fans have moved on from Pokemon Sword and Shield, and with Pokemon Scarlett and Violet on the horizon, the number of those still playing Sword and Shield is about to decrease again. That said, if you're still playing...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals New Free Games

A new Nintendo Switch Online leak has revealed some nostalgic games coming to the subscription service on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The leak comes the way of Twitter and features footage of an alleged master version of the Nintendo Switch Online NES application, which, when compared to the current version, reveals some games coming to the subscription service, games and series like Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Mega Man, and Castlevania.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting PS3 Cult Classic

Nintendo Switch is getting a cult classic from two console generations ago that was technically available on both PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was more popular on the former. The game in question is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, and what console you played it on at release is no longer relevant. What's relevant is that it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though there's no word of when exactly.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Online Freebie Saves Subscribers $20

A new Nintendo Switch Online freebie saves subscribers $20. In addition to new Sega Genesis games, Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been offered an additional freebie, but there's a catch; it's limited to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, the more premium version of the subscription service that gets you access to N64 games, Sega Genesis games, exclusive icons, and apparently free DLC for Switch games. If you're an Expansion Pack owner, you can now download the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, which normally costs $20, for free. The news was shared alongside today's release date announcement for Splatoon 3.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Marc0fier0
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus First Free PS1, PS2 Games Appear Online

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

The video game industry has gone through many changes in the past few years that have been a boon for investors, but not so great for people who play the games themselves. One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Teases Release of Controversial Switch Game

A Nintendo insider has teased the release of what sounds like a potentially controversial and divisive Switch game. Looking at the rest of 2022, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and of course whatever third-party and indie games come to the platform between now and December 31. There could also be a few surprises along the way. In fact, that's exactly what one Nintendo insider is teasing, but it sounds like the surprise may not be for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Shadowrun Trilogy’ to launch on all major consoles this June

Paradox Interactive has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles this June. The Shadowrun Trilogy, which features Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, and Shadowrun: Dragonfall, was originally announced for Nintendo Switch last year, but Paradox has confirmed that the game will also be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 21.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Stufful Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon Stufful. Today's Community Day brings some significant changes to the monthly event, as Community Day is now 3 hours instead of 6 hours for the first time in several years. While the time will be reduced, Niantic is hoping to offset this with additional bonuses and the addition of a brand new Pokemon to Pokemon Go - Stufful.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Console Exclusive Now Available for Free

A popular PS4 console exclusive is now available for free, but many PlayStation fans may find themselves unable to download it. When you hear the words "PS4 exclusive" or "PS4 console exclusive," games like God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4, Death Stranding, or Persona 5 Royal come to mind. What you probably don't think of is Amnesia: Rebirth, a popular horror game that is technically a PS4 console exclusive as it's only been released on PS4 and PC. It's not a game associated with PlayStation or the PS4, but it's as much of a console exclusive as the likes of Death Stranding or now God of War following its PC port. And the horror game is currently free, but via the Epic Games Store, not PSN. That's right, the horror game, alongside Riverbond, is now available for free on the PC digital storefront.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Best PS4 Games for 2022

It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online: Trio of Sega Genesis Titles Join Retro Game Library

If you buy the original Nintendo Switch, the dinky Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer games and a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you should consider signing up for Switch Online and checking out its Expansion Pack tier.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ubisoft confirms "Project Q" is real after leaked footage of new PvP game pops up online

Just hours after leaked footage of a new, and - at the time - unannounced PvP game popped up online, Ubisoft has confirmed that "Project Q" is real. Whilst only referring to the game by its codename for now, Ubisoft says the "innovative and modern PvP battle arena game" is still in "early development", although the leak seems to have originated from the "first playable closed test" that had been designed to get early feedback from players about the "concept of the game and on the core gameplay experience".
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Makes One of the Best RPGs on PS4 Just $2.99

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one of the best RPGs on the PS4 just $2.99, but only for a limited time. Until April 28, the PlayStation Store Spring Sale is live with hundreds of deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. Unfortunately, what is perhaps its best deal is only available to PS4 users, however, the game is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, so technically this deal -- which is the best we've seen for the game on the PlayStation Store -- is relevant to PS5 users as well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo brings Sonic Spinball and other Genesis classics to Switch Online

You can’t keep a good Sonic game down. As Sonic fans flail about, overjoyed that Sonic Origins will be launching soon, some fans expressed dismay that the franchise’s blue-headed stepchild Sonic Spinball seems to have been forgotten in all these anniversary bundles and rereleases yet again. Nintendo heard those cries of injustice and is adding the “what if Sonic was a pinball?” game to the Sega Genesis library in the Switch Online Expansion Pack.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy