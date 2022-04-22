Nintendo Surprises Those Still Playing Pokemon Sword and Shield With Special Free Gift

A popular PS4 console exclusive is now available for free, but many PlayStation fans may find themselves unable to download it. When you hear the words "PS4 exclusive" or "PS4 console exclusive," games like God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4, Death Stranding, or Persona 5 Royal come to mind. What you probably don't think of is Amnesia: Rebirth, a popular horror game that is technically a PS4 console exclusive as it's only been released on PS4 and PC. It's not a game associated with PlayStation or the PS4, but it's as much of a console exclusive as the likes of Death Stranding or now God of War following its PC port. And the horror game is currently free, but via the Epic Games Store, not PSN. That's right, the horror game, alongside Riverbond, is now available for free on the PC digital storefront.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO