Dupage County, IL

DuPage County offering college and occupational training scholarships

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- DuPage County  Community Services is offering college and occupational training scholarships.

According to DuPage officials, "The Community Services Block Grant scholarship supplements the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other school-related items for a semester or a quarter to offset the student's needs."

Students chosen will be awarded $500 to $2,500.

You can apply online at www.dupagecounty.gov/CSBG . Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on May 6.

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
Suburban DuPage County, others in elevated risk category as COVID-19 cases rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is growing concern about a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and in Illinois. Public health experts say while positivity rates have been low in recent weeks, they are steadily inching up, and this comes as mask amndates are being lifted. This week we have been watching the COVID-19 positivity rate jump for the first time in months. This, of course, is on the heels of spring break, relaxing mask mandates and holiday gatherings. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded suburban DuPage County's risk level to medium. It is one of a few counties...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Chicago Travel Advisory: COVID Precautions Advised in 8% of US

The Chicago Department of Public Health is encouraging residents who visit parts of the country considered medium or high COVID-19 risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take precautions against the disease, according to the latest guidance. CDPH issued recommendations following the most recent change to the...
CHICAGO, IL
