ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Recruiting notes: A weekend portal DL visitor and Malachi Coleman's latest big day

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w48bY_0fHCLPEf00
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman stretches out to reach the finish line during the 100-meter at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraska has a couple of key defensive recruits on campus this weekend, including a transfer portal defensive lineman who will be taking a visit.

The defensive front, of course, is a position of critical need for the Huskers as they head into the summer, particularly after junior Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

NU is set to host Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, the Journal Star confirmed, over the weekend.

A Kansas City native, Drew attended Raytown High and then Iowa Western Community College before eventually ending up in Lubbock for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

There, he turned himself into a rotation regular for the Red Raiders, finishing 2021 with 34 tackles. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in all 23 of TTU’s games and has 55 tackles and a half a tackle for loss.

At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, he would be a welcome addition to the Nebraska defensive front, but likely isn’t the only player on the Huskers’ radar screen. NU, of course, is also pushing hard for TCU transfer defensive end Ochaun Mathis, who is reportedly visiting Texas this weekend and said via social media recently that he plans to make his decision at the end of April. He was in Lincoln for an official visit during the spring game two weeks ago.

Another defensive recruit that is slated to visit Lincoln this weekend: Four-star edge Tausili Akana. The Skyridge (Utah) High standout is considered the No. 31 player in the country in the 2023 class by 247Sports and the No. 65 player nationally by Rivals.

Akana (6-4, 225) has offers from just about every major program in the country and NU likely suffered at least a bit of a setback in its efforts when Tony Tuioti left for Oregon, but Akana’s sister, Keonilei, is on the NU volleyball team and the program's spring game is Saturday in Grand Island.

It’s worth noting, too, that the Huskers have been able to get both Akana and Teitum Tuioti back to campus for unofficial visits even after the elder Tuioti left the coaching staff.

Another big day: Lincoln East four-star athlete Malachi Coleman just keep stacking up impressive accomplishments.

Take Thursday, for example. Coleman (6-5, 190) won the 100 meters at the Harold Scott meet here in Lincoln in 10.88 seconds and also picked up football scholarship offers from Michigan and Oklahoma. Ho-hum.

Coleman’s been as fast as 10.68 in the 100 this spring as he focuses on track, but his football recruitment might be gaining speed even faster. This month alone, he’s picked up those two offers plus Ole Miss and Oregon to add to a collection that includes Nebraska, Georgia, Iowa, Washington and many others.

NU makes DB’s top group: On Thursday, NU cracked the top eight for Long Beach, California 2023 defensive back Daylen Austin.

The 6-1, 180-pounder is a consensus four-star prospect and is considered the No. 135 player nationally by Rivals and No. 210 by 247Sports.

The other schools in Austin’s top group: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan State.

An upcoming deadline: A new wrinkle in the transfer portal era arrives next week and it could spur action around the country.

In order for a first-time football transfer to be immediately eligible for the 2022 season without a waiver, he must have his request to enter the portal submitted by May 1.

It won't be impossible for a player to gain immediate eligibility if he transfers over the summer, but he will need a waiver, whether that's as a graduate transfer or for some other circumstance.

The rate of players entering the portal has already ticked up in the last week as more schools begin to finish spring ball, but there figures to be a rush on the portal over the next eight days. Buckle up.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Washington State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Washington, NE
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Utah State
FanSided

Auburn football offers Nebraska DE transfer Casey Rogers

As the May 1 deadline for the NCAA transfer portal draws closer, the Auburn football coaching staff is still searching for talent to add to the 2022 roster. While getting wide receivers and offensive lineman is still the top priority, the Tigers are offering players in other positions, as well.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dl#Huskers#Nu#Texas Tech#Journal Star#The Red Raiders#Ttu#Tcu
AL.com

Alabama safety is latest to enter NCAA transfer portal before deadline

Alabama second-year safety Kaine Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, he announced on Twitter. Williams became the Tide’s 17th scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of last season. According to NCAA rules, fall sports athletes have until May 1 to enter the portal and remain eligible to play immediately elsewhere this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rapid reactions from LSU's spring game

Football is back. At least, for one day. As coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took the field for the annual spring game, there were many questions about how the four horseman quarterback race would play out, how the freshmen would look and what would be the big difference between an Ed Orgeron spring game and a Kelly spring game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Exponent

Point guard chooses Miami over Purdue

Purdue basketball lost out on the Nijel Pack sweepstakes after the Kansas Stater sophomore transfer point guard announced his decision to transfer to the University of Miami in a tweet Saturday afternoon. Head coach Matt Painter tried to recruit Pack earlier in the spring, according to a tweet from Jon...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
AL.com

Former Auburn cornerback transferring to Pac-12 program

Ro Torrence is heading west. The former Auburn cornerback, who entered the transfer portal during the second week of spring practices, announced Saturday that he will be transferring to Arizona State. Torrence was one of two Auburn players to enter the portal during spring practice, with quarterback Dematrius Davis the other. Davis recently committed to Alabama State.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
On3.com

On3 Consensus 4-star TE Jackson Bowers includes Ole Miss in Top 7

Mountain View (Ariz.) tight end Jackson Bowers took some time off from his unofficial visit tour to announce his top schools on Sunday. Bowers named Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Washington as his Top 7. So far this spring, he’s taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, BYU and Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy