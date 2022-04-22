Dramatic video shows apparent Bronx robbery victim fatally shooting man trying to steal from him

A possible robbery victim fatally shot the man allegedly trying to steal from him in The Bronx early Friday — a shocking encounter captured on video obtained by The Post.

Jonathan Maldonado, 34, was shot in the torso near the corner of East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue in Norwood around 1:30 a.m., police said.

Surveillance footage shows Maldonado at first holding what appears to be a knife and circling in the middle of the intersection, trying to get away from the alleged shooter, identified as Supreme Williams, 36.

Williams then allegedly pulls a gun and chases down the 34-year-old, shooting him in the back as he tries to flee, according to the surveillance video and the NYPD.

Police said Jonathan Maldonado was shot. Tomas Gaston

Police identified the alleged shooter as Supreme Williams. Tomas Gaston

Police said the suspected shooter had not been charged. Tomas Gaston

The accused killer can then be seen casually walking away as Maldonado writhes in pain in the crosswalk.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapons and drugs, police said.

Detectives were investigating whether Maldonado was killed while trying to rob the suspect. He died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said.

A knife also was recovered near the dead man’s body, authorities said. There was no blood on the knife.