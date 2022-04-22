ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The ‘herd immunity’ to COVID everyone talked about? We’re almost there, Duke doctors say

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02T2Uc_0fHCLHQ500

Enough people in North Carolina have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and/or infected with it that another spike in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 is unlikely, according to two infectious disease experts at Duke University.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 probably won’t disappear, said Dr. David Montefiori, who has studied the emerging strains of the virus. But vaccines and previous infections are producing a “herd immunity” that keeps most people from getting severely ill from the current omicron variant circulating through the state.

“I think this virus is always going to be with us; it’s something we’re going to have to learn to live with,” Montefiori said during a press briefing Thursday. “And the hope all along was that at some point there would be enough population immunity built up that this would become a common cold for most people or no worse than the flu in terms of the number of really serious cases and deaths.

“And we seem to be moving in that direction.”

Nearly 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Carolina for the week ending Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. That compares to an average of more than 22,000 a day in January, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus fueled a spike in cases nationwide.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has also declined significantly, from more than 5,000 at one point in January to an average of 351 statewide last week. Seven people died of COVID-19 in the last week, the lowest number since the early weeks of the pandemic.

As a result, state and local governments have relaxed or dropped the rules and regulations aimed at preventing spread of the virus. A federal judge this week effectively ended one of the last measures , a national requirement that people wear masks on public transit, trains and airplanes, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention argues the transportation mask mandate is still needed.

Overall, public health officials are beginning to manage COVID-19 like a regular respiratory illness, said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University Medical School.

“It’s not derailing in our day-to-day activities,” Wolfe said during the press briefing. “That sort of social endemic response I think is what is often perceived by people to be the endpoint, and we’re approaching that.”

While measures to protect the overall population are being relaxed, people should still assess their personal risk to the virus, Wolfe and Montefiori said.

People with weakened immune systems, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions, still should be on guard, by wearing masks in crowded public spaces and keeping up on their vaccinations.

Vaccination accounts for much of the success against the omicron variant, Montefiori said, particularly the booster shots that many people got in the fall. About 72% of adults and 94% of people age 65 and older in North Carolina have received the initial doses of the vaccines, according to DHHS.

But only about 52% of those eligible for booster shots have received one, and Montifiori said that number should be higher.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it really is to get boosted for omicron,” he said. “There’s no question about the need for the boost now to protect against serious illness and death in the case of omicron infection.”

The need for and timing of a second booster shot is much less clear, Wolfe and Montefiori said. The answer will depend on each person’s potential exposure to the virus and susceptibility to the disease and their waning immunity.

It’s also not known whether a new COVID-19 strain will emerge that will evade the immunity the population has built up over the last two years. A new dominant variant of the virus has emerged in the world every four to six months, Montefiori said.

But viruses tend to become less deadly as they evolve, he added, so scientists are hopeful new variants won’t pose a serious threat.

“The biggest concern is that the virus will find a way to get around the immunity that exists right now. And that would create a real problem,” he said. “But right now, I don’t see that happening.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Immune System#Covid#Omicron
AL.com

BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

A Dangerous Liver Disease Is Spreading in US Kids, Seemingly Related to a Virus

A dangerous, liver-compromising virus is spreading among kids in the US. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to healthcare providers, warning that a "cluster" of at least nine unusual pediatric hepatitis cases have been spotted in Alabama in recent months, and there could be more out there nationwide.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But as these symptoms are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too, how can you be sure whether its a cold?This weekend, the NHS updated its Covid information page, adding nine new official symptoms of the virus.While people were previously urged to take a test if they had a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
40
Followers
32
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy