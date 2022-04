This week Dr. Rashad Richey was the invited lecturer at St. Petersburg College in Florida. Dr. Richey was tasked with presenting practical and theoretical methodologies to enhance learning opportunities and outcomes for students. St. Petersburg College has been a trailblazing institution for equity and inclusion for years. The faculty and support staff are nationally noted for their innovation in higher education and student-centric culture. “It was pure honor to be invited to share with my professorial colleagues who fight daily to ensure higher education is a beacon of light for hungry souls. St. Petersburg College faculty, led by Dr. Tonjua Williams, is making a huge difference in the lives of students daily. I am thankful to be a small part of the process”, said Dr. Richey.

