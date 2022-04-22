ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

2 Lubbock postal contractors sentenced for having more than $4M in stolen mail

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UljLx_0fHCKbz800

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Press release from the U.S. Department of Justice:

Two Lubbock postal contractors have been sentenced to a combined seven years and 10 months in federal prison for possession of stolen mail, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

The investigation – which culminated in the recovery of more than 8,000 pieces of mail with face values in excess of $4 million – marked the largest ever seizure of stolen mail in Northern District of Texas history.

Joe Roy Rivas, III, 22, and Jessica Lynn Solomon, 35, were indicted in October 2021. Mr. Rivas pleaded guilty in December 2021 to conspiracy to possess stolen mail and he was sentenced earlier this month to 57 months in federal prison. Two weeks after Mr. Rivas entered his plea, Ms. Solomon pleaded guilty to the same charges; she was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes any report of mail theft seriously and will conduct an aggressive investigation,” said Thomas Noyes, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Fort Worth Division.  “An egregious element of this case was the discovery of these few contractors who chose to violate their position of trust.  This action brought to bear a swift and comprehensive response by both Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners aimed at bringing the criminal activity to an end.  We thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas for their commitment in seeking justice on behalf of those who were affected by the crimes this group committed.  Postal Inspectors will not cease in their ongoing effort to safeguard the U.S. Postal Service, its customers and ensure public trust in the mail.”

According to plea papers, Mr. Rivas and Ms. Solomon were former co-workers at Cargo Force, Inc., a company that contracts with the United States Postal Service to load mail into and out of air containers destined for flights to and from the Lubbock International Airport.

The defendants admitted they began stealing mail at the start of their employment with Cargo Force, approximately two years before they were caught.  During their shifts, they sifted through mail looking for items containing merchandise, cash, gift cards, checks, and money orders.

The 8,000 pieces of stolen mail law enforcement recovered from the Rivas and Solomon was post-marked within a four-day period.  Law enforcement found the staggering heap of stolen mail stuffed into 55-gallon trash bags and stockpiled inside a residence the two shared in Slaton, Texas.

The investigation revealed that the conspiracy involved regular “washing” of checks – removing the name of one payee to replace it with another – and selling cell phones removed from mail handled by Cargo Force.  At their sentencing hearings, prosecutors advised that the mail was destined for 36 states within the contiguous United States, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands.

Prosecutors highlighted some of the mail that had been kept from its proper recipients: a multitude of payments to entities such as mortgage bankers; over 40 pieces of mail related to federal court proceedings; more than 50 letters from local college admissions offices to applicants; and numerous greeting cards designed to brighten someone’s day. The addresses and addressors included churches, charitable organizations, prison ministries, local judicial and law enforcement entities, financial institutions, trust companies, banks, lenders, local school districts, hospitals, hospices, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment companies, and funeral homes.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Slaton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann Howey and Jeff Haag prosecuted the case.

Release from the U.S. Department of Justice .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Slaton, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Lubbock, TX
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Us Postal Service#Iii#Postal Inspectors
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Physician Convicted for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1 Million Opioid Pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Texas physician was convicted Friday for unlawfully prescribing more than one million pills of the opioid hydrocodone. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 52-year-old James Pierre, a doctor, of Houston, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances from June 2015 through July 2016 to individuals posing as patients at West Parker Medical Clinic (West Parker), a pill-mill clinic located in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy