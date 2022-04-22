ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

$160K in fentanyl, meth seized during Ohio drug bust

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlZl6_0fHCK1UL00

HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW)– Search warrants in Butler County turned up more than $160,000 worth of drugs on Thursday.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, of Sharonville, was charged with possession of drugs and more charges are likely following lab testing on the narcotics.

Parma police find $100K in marijuana after traffic stop

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the drug task force, with the help of the FBI, executed searched warrants in Middletown and Sharonville. The recovered 340 grams of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of fentanyl, as well as $9,700 in cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyoLH_0fHCK1UL00
Shawn Lattimore (Photo courtesy: Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets. This much fentanyl can kill over 500,000 people,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 24

J-DAWG
1d ago

another one bites the dust, and another one gone and another one gone, how many more people will bite the dust before they learn?.

Reply(3)
3
MaryJane 1967
1d ago

Later Shawn . Should have punched a time clock instead.

Reply
11
