Moneta, VA

Responder’s Race, Family Fun Day will be April 30

Smith Mountain Eagle
 1 day ago

The second annual Responder’s Race and Family Fun Day will be held on the grounds of Eastlake Community Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30. The festivities, hosted by LAT Wellness Studio, will kick off...

www.smithmountaineagle.com

Fatherly

One Dad’s Must-Haves For Moving Family Fun Outdoors This Spring

This story was produced in partnership with Walmart. Spring is synonymous with warm breezes rustling the leaves, the comforting buzz of lawn mowers starting back up, and the collective sigh of relief from parents everywhere as they can once again send their kids outside to play. No one knows this feeling better than Peter Mutabazi, a father of four who uses his social media presence to share his family’s journey from foster to adoption, spotlighting the wild but wonderful ride that is single fatherhood. When it comes to getting kids of all ages and stages to unplug and get outside, Mutabazi knows how crucial it is to find ways to make it happen.
SPRING, TX
WDBJ7.com

“Party for the Planet” planned Saturday at Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo is using this Earth Day to instill a love for planet conservation in a way that is fun for the whole family. Saturday from 11-4, the zoo will have a “Party for the planet” where there will be crafts, activities, and question and answer sessions with zoo keepers. The Zoo will also unveil two new sculptures made from plastic and other materials to bring awareness and educate people about littering and pollution.
ROANOKE, VA
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Mill Iron Grill

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning a trip to the lake you might want to give yourself some extra time to stop by a hidden gem. The Mill Iron Grill is the best kept secret in Goodview and they’re ready to welcome you with open arms. “You...
GOODVIEW, VA
WSLS

Two Roanoke veterans celebrated at the return of Honor Flight

BEDFORD, Va. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Honor Flight is back. This weekend, Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight is sending veterans to Washington D.C. at no cost to them. Friday morning, 12 veterans got a tour of the National D-Day Memorial before setting out...
ROANOKE, VA
13News Now

Two-headed turtle dies at Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum said one of its turtles died from natural causes last Thursday. The museum in Newport News made the announcement about Twix, a two-headed, juvenile red-eared slider turtle, on Wednesday afternoon through a Facebook post. Twix was rescued from Suffolk in March...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

