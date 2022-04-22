ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former State College business owner sentenced to more than a year in jail for federal tax charge

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
 1 day ago

The owner of a former State College-based medical billing company who failed to pay more than $1 million in employment taxes was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in jail.

Former Keystone Medical Management Solutions owner Scott Lykens, 44, withheld federal income, Medicare and Social Security taxes from his employees’ paychecks, but did not remit them to the IRS, federal prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Lykens pleaded guilty in January to one count of failure to pay over taxes. Federal Chief District Court Judge Matthew Brann also sentenced Lykens to pay more than $1 million in restitution and two years of probation.

Defense lawyer Frank Sluzis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Lykens is scheduled to report to jail May 20.

