Austin, TX

UTPD chief dies of cancer

By Kate Winkle
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Police Department Chief David Carter died after a long battle with cancer, the department announced Friday.

Carter was 64 and served as chief of police since 2013. He was also the vice president for campus security. Don Verett is now acting chief, and called Carter “a member of our family.”

Carter had worked in law enforcement for 38 years. After graduating from Texas A&M, he began working in law enforcement in Bryan, Texas. By 1985 he joined the Austin Police Department and eventually worked his way up to chief of staff. He spent 28 years in that department before leading UTPD.

“It saddens me deeply that we lost such an integral part of our university community,” said President Jay Hartzell in a release. “Chief Carter not only understood the impact of policing, but he also embraced the role of our force in protecting and supporting our students and the university community. My deep-felt condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues who all share in this great loss of an outstanding leader.”

Carter “worked to transform UTPD into a national model not only for university policing but also for municipal departments to follow,” according to a release. He restructured the department into “Police Technical Specialty Groups” instead of a single patrol division and added a full-time crime analyst to the roster.

In his career, Carter also worked as a hostage negotiator, SWAT officer, SWAT commander, homicide detective and internal affairs director. When he was at APD as chief of staff, he led 2,300 people and managed a budget of $301 million.

“Chief Carter was a great friend and mentor. He made the profession better through his steadfast dedication and integrity. You will be greatly missed my friend,” wrote current APD Chief Joseph Chacon on Twitter.

Carter was also integral in creating the Austin Regional Intelligence Center, a fusion center where partner agencies throughout Central Texas work together to share resources and information.

