Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor ( F -3.63% ) stock tumbled for a 2% loss a few minutes after 11 a.m. ET this morning after the truck and SUV manufacturer announced a series of recalls. 538,073 Ford F-series pickup trucks and 114,923 Ford Expedition SUVs and Lincoln Navigator SUVs are being recalled -- more...

