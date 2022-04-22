ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Suns' Booker Likely To Miss Rest Of Series Against Pelicans

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the stars of the Phoenix Suns is likely to be out for the rest of the series...

wrno.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Claims Brandon Ingram And CJ McCollum Are The Best Players In The Suns-Pelicans Series Without Devin Booker: "No Disrespect To CP... I Don't Personally Think CP Is Going To Give You All That For 48 Minutes..."

The New Orleans Pelicans have managed to upset the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their series, which was an outcome that not a lot of people expected. Of course, Devin Booker's injury played a role in that, but that was an impressive win for New Orleans nonetheless. With Devin...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green: Pelicans have 'two best players on the court' after Devin Booker injury

Draymond Green is taking a bit of a risk by giving the Phoenix Suns some bulletin-board material early in the playoffs. Green discussed the Suns on his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, posted on Friday. The Golden State Warriors forward suggested that Devin Booker’s injury was a big deal for the Suns, because combined with Chris Paul’s age, it gives the New Orleans Pelicans the two best players on the floor in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hayes, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
hotnewhiphop.com

Devin Booker's Hamstring Injury Goes From Bad To Worse

Just a couple of nights ago, the Phoenix Suns found themselves in a bit of a bind as Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury after scoring a whopping 31 points in the first half alone. As a result of his injury, the Suns were never the same team and ultimately fell to the Pelicans who were able to tie up the series.
PHOENIX, AZ
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#The Phoenix Suns#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Kentucky star Devin Booker given discouraging injury update

Devin Booker has been having one of the best years of his prolific NBA career thus far. Unfortunately for him and the Phoenix Suns, it looks like they will have to be without him for 2 to 3 weeks due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Losing the former Kentucky star is a brutal blow to the Suns’ championship aspirations for the 2022 NBA playoffs. Phoenix finished with a 64-18 overall record in the 2021-2022 regular season–good enough for the best overall record in the league by a significant margin. Now, with Booker out, the Suns’ championship hopes appear to be in serious jeopardy, unless other players can carry the load in his absence. While Phoenix won Game 1 of the series, they dropped Game 2 to New Orleans, 125-114, with Booker exiting the game with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy