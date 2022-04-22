ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Benson inducted into honor society at Lebanon Valley College

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD — Sarah Benson, a graduate of New Hartford Senior High...

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

College of St. Benedict transition comes from position of strength

On July 1, Brian J. Bruess, Ph.D., will take my place as president of the College of St. Benedict. At that same moment, Brian will also become the president of St. John’s University. This is a completely new and utterly unique position that has been created. And for nearly two years it has been my great pleasure to make sure that St. Ben’s is in a position of strength when he arrives. Within the last two years,...
COLLEGES
Romesentinel.com

OHM BOCES’ Petronella receives regional, national honors

NEW HARTFORD — Kimberly Petronella, the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES New Visions: Health Professions coordinator/teacher and work-based learning coordinator, was recently announced as the 2022 SkillsUSA Region I Advisor of the Year, an inaugural recipient of the SkillsUSA Hall of Champions Award and a 2022 Women of Distinction award recipient. The...
ONEIDA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Cornell University Agriculture and Life Science Student Dies

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A senior at the Cornell University Agriculture and Life Sciences school has died. According to an announcement from Ryan Lombardi, the Vice President for Student and Campus Life, Daniela Lee was pronounced dead on April 19th. Lee was a senior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences studying communication.
ITHACA, NY
City
Lebanon, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Society
Romesentinel.com

Student exhibit honors memory of beloved art teacher

Though she passed a year ago, Sarah Bennati still lives in the hearts, minds — and paintbrushes — of all she touched and is still very much loved. An art teacher at Stockbridge Valley Central School for grades 7 through 12, Sarah’s gift for seeing art in all and bringing it out earned her the admiration of her students.
VISUAL ART
Romesentinel.com

Building Sustainable Communities talk May 3

CLINTON — Hamilton College will host an informational presentation of various sustainable practices by local agricultural partners from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row. “Building Sustainable Communities: Actions We Can take to Strengthen Resilience in the Face of Change” will discuss...
HAMILTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oriskany schools honor top scholars in Class of 2022

ORISKANY — The Oriskany Central School District has announced its top scholars in the Class of 2022. Anna Zumbrun, daughter of Arnold and Colleen Zumbrun, has been named the valedictorian of the class. In addition to holding the highest grade point average among the members of the Class of...
ORISKANY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy Reflects on Her Winding Road of Learning and Leading

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy announced on April 21 that she will retire from CSM at the end of the year. She also took some time to share the story of her own educational journey as well as some thoughts about her 35-year career drawing to an end as the fifth […] The post CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy Reflects on Her Winding Road of Learning and Leading appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
Romesentinel.com

Utica Teachers Association endorses two for seats on Board of Education

UTICA — The Utica Teachers’ Association has announced its endorsement of James Paul and Howard Potter for the pair of seats up for election on the Utica City School District Board of Education. The union made its endorsement in a letter from UTA President Scott Rogowski on Wednesday.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Hamilton College student is second-year service intern

CLINTON — Sophomore Pyu Pyu Win, of Utica, is a second-year service intern in Hamilton College’s Community Outreach and Opportunity Program (COOP). Win, a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School, and a biochemistry/molecular biology major at Hamilton, is an intern at Johnson Park Center in Utica. The...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Utica Observer-Dispatch

New Hartford seniors upset over loss of activities

Several members of New Hartford’s older population spoke before the town board Wednesday night to decry what they see as cuts to the town’s senior activities, including the cancellation of a popular hot meal program.  The speakers further stated the town’s senior center has acted without a director for over a year and...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Final piece of funding for Utica University’s Science Annex in place

UTICA — A final piece of the funding mechanism supporting Utica University’s new $12.5 million Gordon Science Center Annex — a 23,300-square-foot building that houses state-of-the-art laboratory and teaching spaces — was put into place at a Thursday meeting of New York’s Empire State Development corporation meeting.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

JE announces top 10 students of the class of 2022

Jordan-Elbridge High School is honoring the top 10 students of the class of 2022. Help us in congratulating this group of students on their hard work. As pictured above the students are in the bottom row: Bayleigh Clark, Elora Kunz, Rylie Platt, Val Reith, Jillian Ferris. In the top row: Aliya Forward, Dominic Morrell, Alexis DelFavero, Nick Long, Haylee Salmonsen.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica City School District annual Fine Arts Festival set for May 21

UTICA — The Utica City School District will host its annual Fine Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the Main Gym at Proctor High School, 1203 Hilton Ave. Guests will enter through the Arcuri entrance of the school where they will be...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC names Millner as alumnus of merit

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College has named Musco Millner III ’90 the 2022 recipient of the MVCC Alumni of Merit Award, presented annually by the MVCC Alumni Association to a nominee who has contributed to the improvement of the community, helped the college, and otherwise demonstrated professional leadership that symbolizes MVCC’s mission of student success and community involvement.
ROME, NY

