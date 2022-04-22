Benson inducted into honor society at Lebanon Valley College

FRAMINGHAM – A total of 47 sophomore and juniors were inducted into the National Honor Society at Keefe Technical High School, including 27 from Framingham. The mission of the National Technical Honor Society is to honor student achievement and leadership, promote educational excellence, and enhance career opportunities for the NTHS membership.
On July 1, Brian J. Bruess, Ph.D., will take my place as president of the College of St. Benedict. At that same moment, Brian will also become the president of St. John’s University. This is a completely new and utterly unique position that has been created. And for nearly two years it has been my great pleasure to make sure that St. Ben’s is in a position of strength when he arrives.

NEW HARTFORD — Kimberly Petronella, the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES New Visions: Health Professions coordinator/teacher and work-based learning coordinator, was recently announced as the 2022 SkillsUSA Region I Advisor of the Year, an inaugural recipient of the SkillsUSA Hall of Champions Award and a 2022 Women of Distinction award recipient. The...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A senior at the Cornell University Agriculture and Life Sciences school has died. According to an announcement from Ryan Lombardi, the Vice President for Student and Campus Life, Daniela Lee was pronounced dead on April 19th. Lee was a senior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences studying communication.
Though she passed a year ago, Sarah Bennati still lives in the hearts, minds — and paintbrushes — of all she touched and is still very much loved. An art teacher at Stockbridge Valley Central School for grades 7 through 12, Sarah’s gift for seeing art in all and bringing it out earned her the admiration of her students.
CLINTON — Hamilton College will host an informational presentation of various sustainable practices by local agricultural partners from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row. “Building Sustainable Communities: Actions We Can take to Strengthen Resilience in the Face of Change” will discuss...
It is less than a month into his outdoor track and field season and Ithaca College’s school record-setting hurdler Nate Oczkowski (New Hartford) already has asserted himself as a legitimate national title contender. In his third meet of the season, Oczkowski won the 400-meter hurdles at the Lehigh University...
ORISKANY — The Oriskany Central School District has announced its top scholars in the Class of 2022. Anna Zumbrun, daughter of Arnold and Colleen Zumbrun, has been named the valedictorian of the class. In addition to holding the highest grade point average among the members of the Class of...
WHITESBORO — Established in 1997, the Mohawk Valley Alliance of Chambers of Commerce and Affiliate Partners will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a luncheon on Tuesday, May 3, at the Harts Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., according to an announcement by the Genesis Group. The luncheon’s keynote speaker will...
College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy announced on April 21 that she will retire from CSM at the end of the year. She also took some time to share the story of her own educational journey as well as some thoughts about her 35-year career drawing to an end as the fifth […]
UTICA — The Utica Teachers’ Association has announced its endorsement of James Paul and Howard Potter for the pair of seats up for election on the Utica City School District Board of Education. The union made its endorsement in a letter from UTA President Scott Rogowski on Wednesday.
CLINTON — Sophomore Pyu Pyu Win, of Utica, is a second-year service intern in Hamilton College’s Community Outreach and Opportunity Program (COOP). Win, a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School, and a biochemistry/molecular biology major at Hamilton, is an intern at Johnson Park Center in Utica. The...
Several members of New Hartford’s older population spoke before the town board Wednesday night to decry what they see as cuts to the town’s senior activities, including the cancellation of a popular hot meal program.

UTICA — A final piece of the funding mechanism supporting Utica University’s new $12.5 million Gordon Science Center Annex — a 23,300-square-foot building that houses state-of-the-art laboratory and teaching spaces — was put into place at a Thursday meeting of New York’s Empire State Development corporation meeting.
Jordan-Elbridge High School is honoring the top 10 students of the class of 2022. Help us in congratulating this group of students on their hard work. As pictured above the students are in the bottom row: Bayleigh Clark, Elora Kunz, Rylie Platt, Val Reith, Jillian Ferris. In the top row: Aliya Forward, Dominic Morrell, Alexis DelFavero, Nick Long, Haylee Salmonsen.
UTICA — The Utica City School District will host its annual Fine Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the Main Gym at Proctor High School, 1203 Hilton Ave. Guests will enter through the Arcuri entrance of the school where they will be...
UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College has named Musco Millner III ’90 the 2022 recipient of the MVCC Alumni of Merit Award, presented annually by the MVCC Alumni Association to a nominee who has contributed to the improvement of the community, helped the college, and otherwise demonstrated professional leadership that symbolizes MVCC’s mission of student success and community involvement.
