3 ways to make your oral care routine more sustainable

This content was paid for by Betterment. The newsroom was not involved in the creation of this content. You buy fair trade coffee, you know to avoid palm oil because of the human misery that produces it, even when browsing online for books you go to the sites of small, local shops rather than the evil e-commerce giants. If anyone asks you about your “buy local” bumper sticker you can tell them all about the carbon cost of buying things that have traveled a long way. For most people, it’s obvious that your consumption habits should in some way reflect your values. Isn’t it equally obvious your investing habits should too?

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO