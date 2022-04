Visit these historically significant sites for some serious brews. Hong Kong has a unique urban landscape that features age-old buildings against refurbished architectures and modern skyscrapers. From Tai Kwun to Central Market, The Mills to 618 Shanghai Street, a lot of historical landmarks in the city have been transformed into new places of interest which blend seamlessly into Hong Kong’s unique historical and cultural tapestry. Thanks to the combined efforts of many dedicated individuals from the public and private sectors, these revitalised projects breathe new life into the community. For your next coffee break, consider these three revitalised properties, savour a delightful brew and the history of the shop itself.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO