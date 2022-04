PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Aggies took to the diamond Saturday afternoon to close their three-game series against Grand Canyon, falling to the Lopes 14-6. The Crimson & White jumped out to a 6-1 run after an inning and a half, but couldn't hold on. Ramsay Lopez led the way for the Aggie offense, going 1-3 on the day with a home run and four runs batted in.

