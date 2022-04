The demand for plant-based meat alternatives has grown exponentially in the last two years. According to Food Dive, 2020 saw a 27% increase in plant-based food sales, and "the plant-based segment grew at a faster clip than traditional products as a whole." There are a host of benefits to choosing a flexitarian diet, but many people reaching for plant-based items will likely mention their concern for animal and environmental welfare. The Guardian's Jess Fanzo and Mario Herrero write that mass livestock farming alone comprises 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, which facilitate events like deforestation, species extinction, and the decline of necessary groundwater areas (or "water tables").

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO