San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel surprised many around the league when he expressed his desire to be traded from the organization, citing his displeasure with the way he was utilized this past season. Immediately following the announcement, speculation began about possible teams who would be good fits for the services of Samuel. One such team was the Kansas City Chiefs, who shook up their roster with a trade of their own when they dealt star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a boatload of draft picks. It’s that bevy of picks- and sudden availability at wide receiver- that made many speculate about the Chiefs as a potential fit for Samuel in a trade. ESPN’s Josina Anderson and NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha revealed the Chiefs’ level of interest in such a move.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO