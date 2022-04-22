Paving project set for heavily-traveled Boardman road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-traveled road in the Valley is about to get a major upgrade.



The Mahoning County commissioners have secured funding for nearly $2.5 million to pave South Avenue in Boardman.

It will stretch from Western Reserve Road down to Matthews Road.

Right now, there’s a waterline project happening on South Avenue, so the paving will start when that is done.

Through different funding, paving will also take place all the way down South Avenue to Midlothian Boulevard.

That will happen later this year

“You have five lanes, heavily traveled. It’s necessary work, but it’s gonna be an inconvenience during the construction process. Once we get to that point, there is gonna be a lot of orange barrels, a lot of people on the road,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

Ginnetti said the work should get underway as soon as June and be completed by the end of the year.

