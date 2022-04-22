ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Wind To Carry Warm Temps Into Weekend

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service office in Omaha says there is a chance for thunderstorms Friday, with the highest chance for any severe storms to be across northeast Nebraska from about eight in the evening until two a.m. Saturday. Hail and strong winds are expected to be the main...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Unseasonably warm in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hope you’re enjoying the weekend so far! High pressure has been responsible for the unseasonably warm, quiet weather. While we’re not entirely to record levels, high temperatures have been ten to fifteen degrees above normal. The average high for Phoenix this time of year is 81 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, increased fire danger and chilly temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Below-normal, but dry over the next few days. Warming up and tracking storms by the end of the week. A chilly start on this Sunday, with high temperatures warming to the low and mid 50s. That almost 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side once again. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
West Point, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Pender, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WJBF.com

Winds Calm Tonight, Warming Trend Starts Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today is started out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect until 8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. They are calming down however, and while you should still keep things inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside, we are a lot more better off than we were earlier, or even yesterday. Fires can still spread rapidly tonight due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy