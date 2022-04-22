ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Part of I-10 Broadway Curve to shut down for weekend due to massive utility pole

fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 10 will be closed in both directions...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Expect traffic delays as Interstate 10 closures begin Friday night

Experts are tracking a disturbing trend called sextortion. It is where adults pose as teens online and ask kids for sexual pictures, then use them as blackmail. 109 properties damaged or destroyed by Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the Tunnel...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fig Spring Fire burning along U.S. 93 between I-40 and SR-71

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Traffic
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
AZFamily

The Phoenix-area freeway closures drivers should avoid this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers who plan to go through central Phoenix or the West Valley this weekend better avoid certain sections of freeways as crews will be doing construction. The major one is Interstate 10 will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday in southeastern Phoenix. The eastbound lanes will be closed from the Mini-Stack to State Route 143. The I-10 westbound lanes will be closed from SR 143 to the I-17 Split.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

U.S. 93 closed for several hours due to Hackberry Fire burning in area

WICKENBURG, AZ — A large portion of the U.S. 93 was closed for several hour due to a new wildfire, originally named the Hackberry Fire and renamed to the Fig Spring Fire, that was burning in the area, according to officials. Arizona State Forestry Service reported that the forward...
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 near Eloy

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Phoenix housing market is red-hot, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Utility Pole#I 10#Broadway Curve#Interstate 10#Srp#Fox 10

Comments / 0

Community Policy