ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Lawson’s unveils state’s largest solar canopy

The Valley Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Earth Day, April 22, Lawson’s Finest Liquids cut the ribbon on its 495-panel solar array-covered parking area across the street from its taproom and brewery on Carroll Road in Waitsfield. In attendance was Lieutenant Governor and Congressional candidate Molly Gray, as well as representatives from SunCommon, which installed the array...

www.valleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Annual State of Vermont- Live Public Auction

The annual State of Vermont- live, onsite surplus vehicle & equipment auction is back. (This auction is open to the public!!) This year's sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7th. Auction will be held at the State of Vermont Central Garage. 1756 US Route 302, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Inventory Preview/Pre-Registration:...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
Waitsfield, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
City
Waitsfield, VT
Local
Vermont Business
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eenews.net

NextEra warns of ‘outrageous’ downside of Biden solar probe

NextEra Energy Inc.’s chief executive blasted the Commerce Department yesterday over its probe into solar panel imports and called on Congress to pass “Build Back Better” legislation to combat high energy prices. CEO John Ketchum described Commerce’s investigation as “silly,” arguing that the look at whether Chinese...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Finest Liquids#Congressional#Lawson S Finest
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
B98.5

This Classic Motel On The Maine / New Hampshire Line Is For Sale

The craziness of the last few years caused millions of Americans to re-evaluate their lives. Were they really doing the job they wanted to do? Were they really living where they wanted to live? Admit it, you were one of those people. It's okay. We understand. Well, if you've always...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
marketplace.org

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Commerce Department puts solar industry on ice

The U.N. secretary-general recently warned that the world is “sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.” So it is a tragic irony that the most immediate and sweeping threat to President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate agenda comes not from the recent push for more fossil fuel development or the intransigence of climate deniers, but from a little-noticed but devastating decision at the Biden administration’s Commerce Department that is bringing America’s booming solar growth to a screeching halt.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sevendaysvt

Essex Junction to Become Vermont's Newest City

That’s city to you, pal. A bill signed into law Wednesday grants the Village of Essex Junction permission to leave its 129-year-old domestic partner, the Town of Essex, and set out under a new voter-approved charter. Starting July 1, the Village of Essex Junction will henceforth be the City of Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy