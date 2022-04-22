ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Potential QB prospects for Saints in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXplP_0fHCB8LX00

One lingering possibility for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft is selecting a new quarterback. Yes, the Saints did re-sign Jameis Winston for two years, but the contract does offer some flexibility for New Orleans. Should they draft a quarterback, it would not be out of the question for them to sit a year or two to learn, while they still have Winston under contract. The contract is also fairly cheap for a starting quarterback.

As for the quarterbacks available, everyone has heard how this class is one of the weakest we have ever seen. However, I feel that is in terms of ‘day one starters’ as there are plenty of quarterbacks with talent that needs time to develop.

Giving these guys a year or two, there are some legitimate chances for greatness. Here is a preview of the 2022 quarterback class, and who I think it would make sense for the Saints, should they find it necessary to draft another quarterback:

Round 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0aMc_0fHCB8LX00
Cara Owsley/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

While none of the quarterbacks particularly get me excited, there are two names that I would understand if we hear called at either 16 or 19. Those two would be Malik Willis (Liberty) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati).

Willis just offers so much in terms of potential. Have him sit a year or two while Jameis Winston leads the team, and you could be set up very well for your future. His arm is one of the craziest I’ve watched in person. He zips the ball down field so hard. He had the highest speed traveled of the ball at the Senior Bowl.

Ridder would also be completely understandable. He is a natural leader, who has all of the physical traits needed to be in the NFL. His accuracy certainly leaves room for improvement, as it is the biggest knock to his game.

The one name I do not want to hear called in the first, but still could happen, would be Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh). There is nothing Pickett does better, or will do better within two years, than Winston. His arm is weak and he benefited from having good receivers against poor competition. He is a smarter quarterback than he is an physically impressive one. I think he would be a serviceable quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t excite me in the least as a first round option.

Round 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncCcm_0fHCB8LX00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Again, there should be two good options for the Saints in the second round. Matt Corral (Mississippi) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) are expected to go in the second round, but both could certainly go before the Saints pick. They made need to move up if they want one of the two.

Howell is an intriguing prospect to me. I think he would a great option in the second round, I honestly could talk myself in to him in the first. He has the best arm talent in this class, and offers serviceable athleticism if the Saints would want to get that out of him. He got worse over time in college, as did his skill position talent. He could grow into a great NFL quarterback, though.

Corral would be just an okay selection, in my opinion. Again, he has the athletic traits to be excited about. However, his problem is that he benefited from his scheme in college. He mastered the script, but almost any time he had to go off the script the plays fell through.

Round 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXEmo_0fHCB8LX00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

There is only one real option in the third round, that would be Carson Strong (Nevada). He is an air-raid quarterback, which automatically gives me pause, but showcases that he can accurately and quickly deliver the football. He doesn’t offer much as an athlete or when moving around the pocket. When he is set, though, he has a good arm. You can’t really get creative with him behind center, but if a coach wants to gameplan around his deficiencies they could get some good stuff out of him.

Round 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IMjU_0fHCB8LX00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe is arguably the most accurate quarterback and deliberate quarterback in the class, but that is pretty much all he brings to the table as a quarterback. His arm is fairly weak, and he isn’t mobile at all outside of shifting around the pocket every now and then. He also didn’t play against the best of competition during his college career, with stops at Western Kentucky and Houston Baptist.

Round 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Xiod_0fHCB8LX00
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The middle to end of the draft certainly isn’t rife with options at quarterback. We could go a couple rounds in a row without seeing one be drafted, and that wouldn’t surprise me at all. There is one guy that separates himself enough though, to where he could warrant a draft pick over being a priority UDFA. Lafayette, LA native and Southeastern University graduate Cole Kelley is a interesting project. He is absolutely massive, standing at 6’7 and weighing about 250 pounds. Most of his issues come with mechanics, so he could be overhauled if a coaching staff wants to put a lot of resources into his development.

Round 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GANJm_0fHCB8LX00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

I think Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan) offers a lot as a long time NFL backup. He is smart and can run an NFL offense well, he just lacks the physical traits to make him a franchise cornerstone type player.

Jack Coan (Notre Dame) is another option for a backup pocket passing quarterback, but in a bit of an opposite sense of Eleby. He has all of the physical traits you want for a pocket passer, but everything else is about just passable.

Round 7/Undrafted free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sThQw_0fHCB8LX00
Sep 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass (4) drops back to pass against the Morehouse Maroon Tigers during the first half of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints don’t have a seventh round pick as of now, but that could always change on draft night. A couple names to keep an eye on would be Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M), Anthony Brown (Oregon), and Brock Purdy (Iowa State).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022 Profile: Will Kaiir Elam's name be called on Day 1?

Florida’s defensive woes have been well documented over the past few years, but one bright spot through all of it has been cornerback Kaiir Elam. He immediately made his presence known as a freshman by appearing in all 13 games for Florida and starting five of them. He finished the season with a career-high three interceptions and opposing offensive coordinators started planning around him. As a sophomore, he racked up 13 pass deflections and two more interceptions en route to an All-SEC First Team designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Sam Howell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football flips 4-star Notre Dame commit

On Monday, four-star 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett committed to Georgia football just over a week after decommitting from Notre Dame. Rhett was one of the many recruits to visit Georgia’s annual spring game on April 16. The Bishop Gorman High School prospect decomitted from the Fighting Irish soon after his visit to Athens.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy