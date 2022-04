Sofia Lippiello came prepared to golf in Antarctica. On this weekend in February, snow blanketed the golf courses in Coeur d’Alene, where Lippiello had driven with her parents to visit North Idaho College and meet head coach Russell Grove, but Lippiello brought her clubs, coats, everything. She had designs on joining the Cardinals’ team, so she had to make a good impression on Grove.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO