When it comes to the top-rated defensive backs out west, the Oregon Ducks already have a commitment from the second-best guy on the list, 4-star CB Cole Martin. On Friday afternoon, they made the cut for the top guy on that list, 4-star CB Caleb Presley. Presley, who is a 6-foot-0, 180-pound player from Washington, is ranked as the No. 9 CB in the nation, and No. 83 player overall. He currently stands as the No. 2 guy in the state of Washington, and he was a high school teammate at Rainier Beach with Josh Conerly, the 5-star OT who just committed...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO