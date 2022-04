When do most murders happen? It’s a question that not just criminologists think about, but many people as they go about their daily lives. It’s also a question related to Oxygen’s “Murdered by Morning,” which returns for its second season on Saturday, May 7 at 8/7c. The series explores cases of individuals who were unaware that a seemingly ordinary night would end up being their last.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO