The Grass Can Be Greener

 1 day ago

Looking for a more sustainable lawn? Patti Beres, founder and CEO of Be Green Pro, sits down to discuss property care this Earth...

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
14 best garden shears in 2022, according to gardening experts

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. As you’re tending to your garden through the...
Spring-flowering bulb foliage

I have a garden chock-full of bulbs that produce beautiful flowers every spring. Unfortunately, once the flowers are done blooming, the fading foliage makes it look like a garden full of sickly plants. I resist the temptation to cut back the leaves because they’re very important if I want to see healthy flowers from those bulbs again next year.
Why, When, and How to Hand Pollinate Plants

Your zucchini or squash plants are blooming profusely and you are looking forward to a bumper crop. But despite lots of flowers, the harvest may be meager. The culprit is usually insufficient pollination, which not only affects members of the cucurbit family but also strawberries, tomatoes, corn, and other common garden crops.
How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
Time to plant summer bulbs

From now until the end of April, the bulbs of summer flowers such as glads, peonies, clematis vines, bleeding heart bushes can be set out. You can find the bulbs of summer at nurseries, hardwares, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ace Hardware, and garden centers. When you purchase bulbs, buy a bag of bone meal and blood meal as well as peat moss to apply around the bulbs and corms. Feel the bulbs and corms before buying to make sure they are not rotten or mushy. Dig holes about three or four inches deep, place the bulbs and corms with root sides down. Place peat moss in bottom of the hole and cover with more peat moss, bone meal and blood meal before covering with soil and tamp down with hoe blade. Water once a week.
