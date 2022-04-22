Jason Aldean Releases ‘Georgia,’ Second-Half of Double Album: ‘It’s a Reflection of Where I Grew Up’

Fresh off a big CMT Awards win , Jason Aldean recently released the second half of his highly anticipated double album, “Macon, Georgia,” and we are incredibly here for it. He posted a celebratory tweet announcing the release of his 10th studio album. Aldean wrote, “‘GEORGIA’ the completion of my 10th studio, double-album ‘MACON, GEORGIA’ is out now! It’s a reflection of where I grew up and who I’ve become. Y’all turn it up and let me know your favorite songs!”

Coincidentally, I’m here to do just that. Listening to this half of Jason Aldean’s album, it’s a cohesive project featuring songs about drinking loneliness away, reminiscing on teenage love, missing an old relationship, or getting as far away from a current one as possible. There are just enough pop and electronic influences to set it apart from a traditional country album, and calls to mind Cole Swindell’s recent album “Stereotype,” which has a similar sound.

“Georgia” is made up of 15 songs, 10 studio cuts and 5 live recordings. “Macon,” which came out in 2021, is the same. So, what are our favorite songs off of “Georgia”? What are we blasting in the car with the windows down?

Initially, “Georgia” opens with the song Whiskey Me Away , a hopeful song about connecting with someone at the bar. The speaker seems to be killing time in a small town bar when he meets a woman doing the same. They talk about where they went wrong in their respective relationships; throw money at the jukebox; and just have a good time together. “You got the lonely I brought in here almost gone without a trace,” Aldean sings, painting a picture of two strangers having a slow dance in the middle of a sparsely populated, smokey dive bar.

Trouble With a Heartbreak reveals why heartbreak is so hard to get over. “And that’s the trouble with a heartbreak, it’s gonna hang around / Leave you midnight breaking down, wonderin’ how / Long that it’s gonna take gettin’ over her,” Aldean sings in the chorus. This song is about how hard it is to forget someone you really loved; it hits the nail right on the head. “Get lost in a crowd / All I see is you.” This is one of my favorites, there’s just enough classic guitar and just enough electronic elements to make this an interesting blend of a song.

The song Ain’t Enough Cowboy is interesting lyrically and musically. Lyrically, it’s about two people having a fight and the speaker refusing to leave like a cowboy. He refuses “To slip up out of these sheets / Ride off in the sunset to a bar right down the street / Don’t pick up when you call, leave it in the dust / Say to hell with it all.” The point of this song is that the relationship probably should end, but the speaker can’t bring himself to do it. Consequently, the only gripe I have with this song is Aldean uses autotune to give it an electronic sound. I can’t decide if it works or not.

‘Georgia’ Doesn’t Really Feature Songs About Georgia

The issue I have with this album is that very few of the songs make references to Jason Aldean’s hometown of Macon, Georgia. Or to Georgia in general. The song Holy Water is about a teenager’s first love and mentions Georgia, but the two characters were vacationing and met in Alabama, apparently. For an album called “Macon, Georgia,” there aren’t a lot of references to Macon or Georgia. I’m thinking the influence is more of a feeling, a vibe, instead of straight-up references. Overall, it’s a great collection of songs, and complements the first half of the album nicely. Definitely give it a listen and share your favorites.

