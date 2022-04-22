ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels can’t explain Pete Davidson’s magnetism

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2KP7_0fHC7VvC00
Lorne Michaels can't explain "SNL" star Pete Davidson's appeal.

Even Lorne Michaels isn’t sure what makes Pete Davidson catnip to the ladies.

When Page Six cheekily asked the “Saturday Night Live” creator what he thought were the ingredients in the comedian’s special sauce, he quipped in response, “You can answer that better than I can.”

We then (annoyingly) grilled Michaels, 77, once more, to which he merely shrugged his shoulders before walking into the Broadway premiere of “Hangmen” Thursday night.

Davidson, who has been a cast member on “SNL” since 2014, is currently dating reality TV queen Kim Kardashian.

The Skims founder, 41, shared an onscreen kiss with the stand-up star, 28, when she hosted “SNL” in October 2021. Since then, they have been spotted enjoying date nights on both coasts, and Davidson even accompanied Kardashian to the premiere of her new Hulu show, “The Kardashians,” this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPZC4_0fHC7VvC00
Kim Kardashian said she felt a “zing” when she shared a kiss with Davidson on “SNL.”

Page Six reported that Davidson’s inner circle has advised him not to appear in the family’s latest reality series.

“His career has taken off. What does he need this for?” a source asked, noting the Staten Island native has a number of projects in the works, including a biopic about Joey Ramone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLOO5_0fHC7VvC00
Davidson was Kardashian’s plus-one for the premiere of her new Hulu show.

Davidson has become known just as much for his work as the famous women he has dated. The list includes Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

Michaels, for his part, took a break from running “SNL” Thursday to see “Hangmen” alongside celebs including Bryan Cranston, Danny Strong and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. The comedy, which The Post crowned “the best new play on Broadway,” is written by Martin McDonagh and stars “Game of Thrones” alum Alfie Allen.

