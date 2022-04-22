ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By News Team
 1 day ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Do you have unused or expired prescription medications?

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and its state and local partners will hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.

The Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, and various Police Departments and County Sheriff Offices throughout health district 6 will be hosting Take Back Day collection site events on Saturday, April 30 th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating Locations:

  • Fort Hall Police Department at 56 W. Agency Rd, Pocatello, Idaho 83201
  • Power County Sheriff at 550 Gifford Ave, American Falls, Idaho 83211
  • Preston Police Department at 70 W Oneida St, Preston, Idaho 83263
  • Caribou County Sheriff’s Office at 475 E 2 nd S, Soda Springs, Idaho 83276

For more locations visit: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/

The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All non-liquid prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. Additionally, the Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles and liquid medications will not be accepted.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These types of events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” Pocatello Police Department Community Resource Officer Greg Cates said.

In 2019, more than 60,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers. According to the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12 th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.

When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication.

If you miss the April 30 th Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, the Pocatello Police Department has a drop off receptacle and the lobby is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To find additional drop-off locations, click HERE .

Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills now headed to federal court

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court. Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP primary for governor is one for the history books

BOISE — Idaho is facing a novel prospect in the GOP primary for governor this year: A sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time in state history, along with a slew of other candidates in an eight-way race. Lt. Gov. Janice...
BOISE, ID
Idaho8.com

Boise man sentenced for selling methamphetamine, heroin and stolen firearm

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for selling controlled substances and a stolen firearm. According to court records, in May 2021, Jason William Czech, 42, arranged to meet with an individual at a store parking lot in Boise to sell controlled substances and a firearm. Unknown to Czech at the time, the buyer was a confidential informant who was working at the direction of the Boise Police Department. Czech met with the confidential informant and exchanged methamphetamine and heroin for cash, then later sold a firearm that had recently been reported stolen.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Jerome man given 10 years for distributing meth in the Magic Valley

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man was given 10 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing methamphetamine. Court records show 40-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez-Landeros, a Mexican national living in Jerome, was involved in the distribution of the drug in the Magic Valley. Confidential informants purchased methamphetamine from...
JEROME, ID
Herald-Journal

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Notice

In accordance with 39-423, Idaho Code, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Budget Committee (consisting of the Chairmen of the eight participating counties’ Boards of County Commissioners) will meet to consider the Fiscal Year 2023 budget request of the District Board of Health. This meeting will serve as the required public hearing.
POCATELLO, ID
