Georgia State

'Never mean anything for violence': Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies on Jan. 6 in eligibility case

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday denied that she was an insurrectionist as she fought a constitutional challenge seeking to disqualify her from the ballot and to bar her from another term in Congress.

Greene repeated false claims about a stolen presidential election and said multiple times she did not remember in response to questions about her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A group of voters argued she should be removed from the ballot under a little-known provision of the 14th Amendment. The provision has rarely been used since the Civil War, making its legal application to modern events murky. But it has been under a brighter spotlight in the runup to the first federal election since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As Greene testified in Georgia, a judge in Phoenix dismissed lawsuits seeking to disqualify three Republicans – Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem – from ballots in Arizona on the same grounds. A federal judge last month blocked an attempt to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off the ballot in North Carolina.

That section says ex-government officials and military officers who took an oath to uphold the Constitution can't serve again if they engage in an insurrection without a pardon from both chambers of Congress.

Greene has loudly disputed that she is an insurrectionist. On Friday, she said she had "no knowledge" of any attempt to unlawfully interfere with the electoral process.

"I was asking people to come for a peaceful march (Jan. 6), which is what everyone is entitled to do under the First Amendment," she said during the hearing before a judge from Georgia's Office of State Administrative Hearings. "But I was not asking them to actively engage in violence or any type of action."

"Under my opinion, I want to do anything I can to protect election integrity and to protect the people of my district in Georgia, people's votes," she added.

Judge: 'This is not theater'

The hearing at times became rowdy. Judge Charles Beaudrot cut short cheers from the crowd when a break was announced and interrupted a quarrel between the defense and prosecution by saying the hearing is “not a show” and “not theater.”

“This is not theater, this is not an argument before the Supreme Court; this is an evidentiary hearing,” he said. “Let’s get this going.”

Beaudrot will make a recommendation about whether Greene should remain on the May 24 Georgia primary ballot, but Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gets the final say.

Greene said that although a Jan. 6 rally was marked on her calendar, she did not know who put it there and that she was "too busy" preparing to object to Biden's certification to attend.

Questioned repeatedly about planning and attendance for Jan. 6 events, Greene responded several times that she had no recollection. Greene said neither she nor anyone in her office provided tours or maps of the Capitol between Jan. 3, when she was sworn in, and Jan. 6.

Plaintiff attorneys asked Greene about a number of social media posts on her accounts, including posts she liked and retweeted.

Andrew Celli, the attorney representing voters challenging Greene's candidacy, pointed to a Facebook post on Greene's account on Jan. 5 referencing a "1776 moment," a term Celli said was a code word for a violent insurrection.

"People knew what she meant," he said. "They knew exactly what she meant."

But Greene said she had never used the term "1776" as a codeword for violence and her attorney, James Bopp Jr., defended the language, saying the plaintiffs were attempting to "hijack and cancel words like 1776, the Declaration of Independence, Independence Day and the American Revolution."

“This is a political agenda and this has been a political show trial," Bopp said.

Greene: 'No idea who liked' tweet about Pelosi

The plaintiffs' attorneys cited a CNN article about a post Greene liked on Twitter suggesting  "a bullet to the head of Nancy Pelosi would be a quicker way to remove her as Speaker of the House than impeachment."

Greene said she has "no idea who liked that comment" and claimed CNN has lied about her "multiple times."

"I never mean anything for violence, my words never mean anything for violence," Greene said.

When asked whether she suggested to Trump that he should impose martial law to remain in power, Greene said she didn't recall — invoking the same answer she used to respond to dozens of questions about her actions and the contents of her social media posts tied to the attack.

“So you’re not denying you did it?" asked the attorney. “You just don’t remember.”

She also declined to describe Jan. 6 defendants who broke the law with intent to interfere with the electoral process as enemies to the Constitution, saying she "doesn't know" if the Constitution defines them that way.

Greene says she was a 'victim' in Jan. 6 attack

Free Speech for People legal director Ron Fein said Greene's social media posts were significant provocation to the rioters.

"She was not on the Capitol steps, urging the attackers to breach police lines and smash through the doors on January 6; that was not the role that she played," Fein said. "But what became clear, as December turned into January, as lawful means of preventing the certification of Joe Biden were exhausted, as nonviolent — even if unlawful — means were exhausted, is that Marjorie Taylor Greene nonetheless played an important role, even after she took the oath on January 3 to uphold the Constitution and defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Bopp called Greene a "victim" of the Jan. 6 attack and said that she felt her life was in danger that day. Greene echoed that sentiment in her own testimony.

"I was very scared, I was concerned, I was shocked," she said. "Every time I said 'We're going to fight it was all about objecting, and to me, that was the most important process of the day. I had no idea what was going on."

"I was a victim of the riot that day," she said.

But Celli said it was Greene's own social media activity and statements that created the conditions for the violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"When the conditions are dangerous, some people capitalize on those conditions and they add a spark, a flame, that causes all of those things to explode into a fire," he said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Never mean anything for violence': Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies on Jan. 6 in eligibility case

Comments / 464

Hard Dough
1d ago

Apparently she has early onset dementia. "I don't recall. Qanon. I don't remember. CNN. I don't recall. Qanon. I don't remember. CNN. I don't recall. Qanon.I don't remember".

Reply(41)
189
Vern Paul
1d ago

that's what matters? the election , how about the constitution , democracy and the rule of law, how about the truth? surely if there was massive fraud the GOP would have found it, the only people convicted of fraud were Trump supporters, I hope they recall her

Reply(13)
146
Nick up North
1d ago

She testifies at her hearing and immediately lies under oath when the opposing council has video of her saying the very thing she claimed she didn't say. She's very lucky congress doesn't have an IQ qualification for being a canidate. Stay tuned - Trump's 14th Amendment disqualification hearing will take place soon. When he loses he has turn over all the political donations he has collected to the RNC or return the money to the donors. Or he could just go to prison.

Reply(23)
95
