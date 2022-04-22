ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Despite mounting danger, Americans keep moving to the counties at highest risk for wildfires, floods, and droughts

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen
 1 day ago

Moving boxes sit in front of a new townhome, while other homes in the subdivision are still under construction as building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, on May 5, 2021.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

In late December, amid the depths of Colorado winter, the Marshall Fire roared through the suburbs east of Boulder, fueled by powerful winds. Destroying more than 1,000 homes, it became the most destructive blaze in history.

That's why Jeni Arndt, the mayor of nearby Fort Collins, says it's a relief to see population growth finally slowing down in her city. The fires and droughts are just getting worse.

"We're still seeing robust growth in Colorado, but none of my kids want to really live here because of the smoke," Arndt said during a Thursday press briefing hosted by the National League of Cities, a nonprofit advocacy organization that represents more than 2,400 cities across the US.

Overall, though, Americans haven't stopped moving into areas at high risk of climate-related disasters, according to a new report from the NLC, released Thursday.

Sometimes people move into risky areas because they've been priced out of their home cities, according to the report, but sometimes they're looking for more space, solitude, or warmer weather. Either way, the trend means more Americans will face extreme weather disasters, along with the pressure to evacuate or move, as the planet warms.

A house is fully engulfed by flames during the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, on August 5, 2021.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

In the 50 counties with the largest share of homes exposed to high risk of flood, drought, storms, and fires, new people moving in increased populations by up to 3.5% on average from 2016 to 2020, according to an analysis last year by the real-estate company Redfin. For the 50 counties with the largest extreme-heat risk, the average increase was 4.7%.

On the East Coast, developers are building new housing two to three times faster in areas that surveys deemed vulnerable to flooding than they are in safer regions, according to the NLC report.

A carpenter works on building new townhomes in Tampa, Florida, on May 5, 2021.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

In the West, a primary concern is the wildland-urban interface, where residential developments sit in forested areas that are highly vulnerable to wildfires. From 1990 to 2010, there was a 41% increase in the number of new homes in these areas, one study calculated. Every year now, homes in those areas are burning down.

"We haven't seen much out-migration yet," Arndt said of Fort Collins. But, she added, "I think that's not unrealistic. I hear people just anecdotally say 'I'm going to Montana' or 'I'm going to Canada, it's cooler there, or North Dakota,' and these sorts of things. That might really come to pass."

The US is headed for a climate-driven migration boom

Residents walk through flood waters left in the wake of Hurricane Irma in a suburb of Orlando, Florida, on September 11, 2017.

Gregg Newton/Reuters

Disasters displaced 1.7 million Americans in 2020, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre . While it's unclear how many of those disasters were related to climate change, years of research show that rising global temperatures are increasing the severity and frequency of floods, fires, and heat waves, as well as making hurricanes more dangerous.

In the summer of 2021, nearly one in three Americans lived in a county that suffered an extreme weather disaster, according to the new NLC report.

That exposure is already influencing some people's decision to relocate. In a different 2021 Redfin survey , 49% of respondents who planned to move in the next year said increasing intensity or frequency of natural disasters was a factor in their decision.

The climate crisis is likely to displace more and more people as it ramps up. The most recent assessment of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that, under 2 degrees Celsius of global warming, some low-lying coastal cities and mountain areas could become inhospitable to human life . It predicts that hundreds of millions of people worldwide will be at risk of climate-related displacement by the second half of the century.

Cities across the US must prepare to both protect their residents from climate disasters and accommodate new migrants, the new NLC report asserts. That looks different from city to city, but the report makes dozens of recommendations, including encouraging municipalities to collaborate with neighboring jurisdictions, prioritize affordable housing, and offer funding to help low-income residents prepare their homes for extreme weather.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

Vincent Ornalez
13h ago

they keep moving closer to the mountains and then complain about the bears and cougars in their back yards. They were there first. Wildfires and floods are another problem. They know where they moved to and complain to the Government that there house burnt down or got flooded and then want Government assistance to rebuild.

Reply
7
Donna G
15h ago

west coast is going to be hurting bc the colorado river is in trouble.water might eventually coat more than your mortgage.

Reply
5
Tom Van Dyke
8h ago

Yet no one stops these places from being built.. just like crapholefornia building "condos" on a sea cliff that collapsed... where were all the experts to stop them?? on their way to the bank with the huge payoffs to turn a blind eye??

Reply(3)
3
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
