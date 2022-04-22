‘Hurtful. It made me very upset’: Family of murdered security guard speaks out after arrest made

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard from the family of the man who was shot and killed at point-blank range Monday.

Police announced Thursday that they arrested Stanley Henderson, 30, and charged him with the murder of Anthony Frazier, 51.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with Frazier’s family and they said they are grateful for the arrest, but it’s not going to bring him back.

There was pain in Shawnte Frazier’s voice as she talked about what happened to her big brother Anthony.

“Hurtful. It made me very upset,” Frazier said.

Anthony Frazier was a security guard for a shopping plaza on Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. He was gunned down Monday, April 18, outside of the American Wings & Seafood Restaurant.

“All of the videos that I got of my brother laying there, no one helping him, he’s just lying there senseless and they just stepped all over him,” Frazier said.

Atlanta police released a security video of the shooting. In the video, Henderson walked up to Frazier and pointed a gun at the back of Frazier’s head. All of this happened while others were around and watched.

Two other men even walked up to Frazier after the shooting.

“But for somebody to walk up and just shoot him like that, like he was a dog on the street,” Frazier said.

Frazier’s cousin, Tommy Robinson, said they are hurt right now.

“Well, I can say that God is a God of justice. I’m glad that he was captured, but that can never replace the hurt that we’re feeling right now,” Robinson said.

Frazier’s aunt, Angela Robinson, said they are now hoping for the witnesses who watched the murder and didn’t say anything, to come forward.

“But being just shot in the head, no remorse, people looking at him, nobody warned him and for him to lay on the ground and then somebody else come up and searched him, that was a tough pill to swallow,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, Frazier’s family is urging something to be done about gun violence.

“We want all of the community activists, NPU leaders, pastors, community activists, if they could raise awareness about gun violence. This senseless bill that was just passed, horrendous,” Robinson said.

