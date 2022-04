The wildland fire in Oasis near Highway 86 and Avenue 72 is 70% contained and mapped at 42.5 acres, according to Cal Fire. Riverside County Firefighters first responded to the fire which had started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Southbound lanes of Highway 86 had been shut down near the fire for equipment safety, but have The post Oasis fire 70% contained, more than 40 acres burned appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO