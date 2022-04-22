ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Town-Wide Garage Sale May 6-7

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you to get rid of all your clutter and extra stuff?. Get your sale address publicized on over...

fortscott.biz

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Iola, KS
City
Fort Scott, KS
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Wide Garage Sale#Komb 103 9 Radio#Fort Scott Tribune#Pittsburg Morning Sun#Kkow#Chamber Champions
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field

The owner of a newly opened park for recreational vehicles in western Iowa placed a septic field too close to a lake and has been barred from using it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Zachary Terry, who opened his Sunset at Blue Oasis RV Park near Onawa on April 1, said he […] The post State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Early Way Day Deals: Discounts on Wayfair Decor, Bedding and More

If your spring cleaning has snowballed into spring redecorating, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Next week is Wayfair's massive two-day "Way Day" sale, and leading up to it, Wayfair is offering great deals on home goods, including bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more. You can save hundreds of dollars, with some items discounted by as much as 78%. These deals will be available until April 28, the final day of the Way Day sale.
HOME & GARDEN
KFDA

Power Church hosts annual free garage sale

Day one of the annual 66th Amarillo Meet of Champions track and field high school competition ended with a record broken in the boys 3200 meter run. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ran 9:27.5 surpassing Tascosa alum Briggs Whittlake’s record set back in 2016.
AMARILLO, TX
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Third Thursday for April in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Third Thursday runs March – October every month in Downtown Joplin.  And sometimes the weather dampens things but the storms have moved out and crowds are expected to arrive beginning at 5:30 p.m. “Third Thursday is Joplin’s premiere community cultural event. Every Third Thursday, March through October, thousands of people gather on Main Street in Downtown Joplin from 5:30pm to 8:30pm to enjoy...
JOPLIN, MO
The Times-Reporter

In the News: Newcomerstown planning summer event

NEWCOMERSTOWN — Hello, summer!. The Newcomerstown community is planning a series of Second Saturday events this summer, beginning with a block party on Saturday, June 11, from 5-8 p.m. in the Main Street area. The event, brought to the village by the newly organized Newcomerstown Now group, will include...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Town Tops Most Affordable Place To Buy A Vacation Home

Vacation home purchases are becoming more popular by the day, but there are some places in America that are making buying a vacation home more affordable. I wish I could buy a vacation home to use whenever we want and rent out as an Airbnb, but sadly I can not, However, if you are looking for a fun place to buy a vacation home you might be to look at Branson, Missouri. Realtor.com put Branson as the number one place to buy an affordable vacation home.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy