City/County Commission Meet on Nov. 22 At Empress Center
There will be a meeting of the City Commission and County Commission on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM. It will be held at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. This meeting is open to the public.
Chamber Coffee on November 17 at Bartelsmeyer Jewelry
Bartelsmeyer Jewelry is having their second big week of the Estate Jewelry Sale now! Stop in to see all the gorgeous and unique pieces in their Estate Jewelry Cases – all 25% off with free ring sizing!. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below!. Fort Scott Area...
Notice of Gathering of the USD 234 Board Members On Nov. 16
There may be a majority of USD 234 Board Members present at the Bourbon County REDI Visioning Session to be held at the Liberty Theater, 113 S Main, Fort Scott, Kansas, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Even though a majority may be present, no school district business will be conducted.
“Langston Hughes & Gordon Parks Story Board Collection”
Thursday, November 30, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Please feel free to bring your lunch and drinks. Birthday Cake will be available. Come and celebrate Gordon Parks 110th birthday as Bill Martin, Diversity Archivists for the Langston Hughes Cultural Society in Joplin, Missouri, will share the story board collections of.
Christmas in Gunn Park: December 10
Gunn Park, on Fort Scott’s west side, will be closed the morning of the December 10th in preparation for the annual Christmas in the Park. The event is sponsored by Buck Run Community Center and other donations from the community. At 5 p.m. the park opens, with parking off...
Thompson-Harkey American Legion Post #25 Chili Cook-off Nov. 19
When: November 19th, 2022. Doors Open at 11:00 a.m. Judging will begin at 1:00 p.m., There will be two categories “Hottest” and “Most flavorful.”. Where: Memorial Hall, 1 East Third Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. The General Public is invited to participate and attend. Entry Fee is...
Girls Who Code Club Program at the Fort Scott Public Library
The Fort Scott Public Library’s Miss Val wants to help local children and teens gain interest and skills in the high-demand field of computer coding. While, as the name implies, Girls Who Code clubs have a special focus on attracting girls to the male-dominated coding industry, club meetings are open to all genders, and the curriculum is gender-neutral.
Star Gazing Parties in the Future For the Lowell Milken Center Fort Scott
A telescope will be an added attraction at the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes at the corner of First and Wall Street in downtown Fort Scott. “The telescope will be used to educate the community on… amazing unsung heroes of the stars,” Ronda Hassig, funding developer for the center, said.
Obituary of Ellen Kruse
Ellen Marie Kruse, of Fort Scott, passed away Saturday evening, November 12, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg. She was born on December 20, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of James Hewitt Miller and Willa Mae (Moore) Miller. She married Fred Blair Kruse on June 4, 1971,...
Press Release from U234
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of Nov. 1
November 1, 2022, Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all commissioners and the County. Matt Quick, Clint Walker, Anne Dare, Patricia Ropp, and Rob Harrington were present for some or all of the meeting. Clifton made a motion to approve minutes from the previous...
Reading With Miss Val: Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month
In honor of Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month, Miss Val, Youth Librarian at Fort Scott Public Library, would like to read “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis to local preschool children. If you run a daycare or teach at a preschool and would like to schedule a reading, email Miss Val at [email protected] or call (620)223-2882.
Bourbon County Democrats Reorganize
The Bourbon County Democrats met for reorganization of the party’s leadership for the next two years on Monday, November 14th. The party will only hold committee meetings in December and January, but will resume general meetings on the third Sunday of February., 2023. Carol MacArthur. Chair, Bourbon Co. Democrats.
