YouTuber Who Jumped From Plane Purposefully Caused Crash to Record It, FAA Letter Says

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities officially confirmed Saturday that there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 earlier this week with 132 people on board. The announcement by an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China at a late-night news conference was followed by...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Seven people from the Japanese tour boat that went missing with 26 people on board have been found, after three more were found on Sunday, Japan’s coast guard said, although it was unclear if they were still alive. A coast guard official told Reuters the condition of...
The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday he is confident the "root cause" will be determined regarding the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told CNBC that the investigation "requires us to not engage in speculation" in the cause....
