ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Russia's Alfa Bank, declared bankrupt

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a subsidiary of Russia’s Alfa Bank, has been declared bankrupt, the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) said on Friday, citing an Amsterdam District Court Ruling.

In a statement on the Dutch Central Bank’s website it said that ATB depositors would be covered up to 100,000 euros ($108,000) each under the country’s deposit guarantee system. The bank had around 23,000 customers, the DNB said.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam Trade Bank#Russia#Bankruptcies#Alfa Bank#Amsterdam#District Court#The Dutch Central Bank#Dnb
Slate

It Looks Like Russia Is Bringing Its State-Owned Telecom Provider Into Its National Security Apparatus

Putin has for at least a decade viewed the internet as a threat to regime security. Now, Russia’s national defense conglomerate Rostec is reportedly looking to take over significant ownership of Rostelecom, Russia’s state-owned telecommunications provider. Rostec argued that it works in similar areas as Rostelecom and that foreign sanctions on Russia necessitate more coordination between the state and domestic industry.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Ukraine star Elina Svitolina says Russians who denounce Vladimir Putin should be allowed to play Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina believes players from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to compete at Wimbledon if they denounce Vladimir Putin and the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine. Svitolina, the world No. 25 and top-ranked Ukrainian player, has called on tennis authorities to take a tougher stance on players from Russia and Belarus but says she does not want them to be banned completely unless they do not speak out against the invasion. Wimbledon have gone against the position take by the ATP and WTA by becoming the first tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at this year’s...
TENNIS
Reuters

Russia is failing in Ukraine, top U.S. official says

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that. "What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President)...
POLITICS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy