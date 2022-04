Every year, the state of the planet becomes direr. And every year, Earth Day is the perfect opportunity for climate activists to spread their message far and wide. This Earth Day 2022, take some time to reflect on the state of the planet that has, and always will be, your home. It’s the perfect time to watch a documentary, whether it’s about sustainable farming or the cute polar cubs who are losing their habitat. And of course, streaming services have got you covered with oodles of Earth Day content, including several new movies that began streaming today—like The Biggest Little Farm: The Return and Polar Bear, both now streaming on Disney+.

