ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica police sergeant who was put on leave after August 2020 incident to return to force

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443yva_0fHC3ySz00

After nearly two years, Utica police Sgt. Samuel Geddes will return to work following an arbitration decision Monday, according to a release from the City of Utica.

Geddes had been suspended without pay in September 2020 after dispensing pepper spray on a suspect and nearby teenager during a confrontation on Aug. 23, 2020, on Blandina Street. City administration announced it would be seeking Geddes' termination following the incident. Geddes' suspension ended the following October and he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Geddes case:Utica police sergeant suspended

Police protest:Utica police who protested sergeant's suspension in 'illegal strike' will forfeit pay

Following a lengthy arbitration process between the city, Geddes and his representation through the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association, an arbitrator Monday found Geddes guilty of conduct unbecoming an office, adding an additional five days to his previous 30-day suspension and ordering him to complete remedial instruction on anger management and de-escalation, according to the release.

Taking note of an October 2020 report from the Oneida County District Attorney's Office that found Geddes' use of pepper spray appropriate, the arbitrator found Geddes not guilty of excessive force, the release said.

DA's office:Suspended Utica officer found justified in using pepper spray

Geddes will return to serve with the Utica Police Department after he serves the additional five days of his suspension, the release said.

Geddes has been on the force for over 20 years. He was serving as a Utica police officer in July 2005 when he shot and killed Walter Washington Jr.

Washington, 38, pointed what appeared to be a handgun, and was later determined to be a pellet gun, at Geddes and a state trooper. Both officers were found justified in their actions, but some, including Washington's family, have objected to this.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Otsego County Sheriff charged with Reckless Endangerment

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing charges after his personal firearm was accidentally discharged and injured others. According to a press release from New York State Police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri from Schenevus was involved in an incident that occurred on September 12 in 2020 at the Grape N Grog […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing charges in shots fired incident

Utica, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges in a shots fired incident following a dispute with his neighbor on Friday. 56 year-old Stephen Strutynski is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Menacing 2nd, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. Utica Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
726
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy