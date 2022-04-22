Olympian Deedra Irwin visits students at Glenbrook Elementary

After a successful run in the latest Winter Olympics, biathlete Deedra Irwin is back in Wisconsin and is inspiring students at Glenbrook Elementary in Pulaski.

Deedra Irwin was the best U.S. Biathlete at the Winter Olympic Games. The 29-year-old finished seventh in the women's 15k individual biathlon.

Biathlon is the only winter sport in which the U.S. has never landed an Olympic medal. Irwin's seventh-place finish was the best result for a U.S. Biathlete in American history.

Deedra Irwin started skiing as a teenager with the Ashwaubenon Nordic Ski team. Irwin quickly climbed the ranks in Nordic skiing and earned a scholarship to Michigan Tech. Then, at the age of 25, Irwin gave biathlon a shot.

Once she found the marriage between cross-country skiing and target shooting, Irwin was hooked and her career took off. Irwin has traveled across the globe competing for the IBU World Cup , joined the Army National Guard in Vermont, and then realized her Olympic dream.

Irwin also recently visited Heritage Christian High School.