On The Road as 2021 Mazda MX-5 RF

Although it has blue-collar roots dating back more than a half-century the 2022 Range Rover's high-end interior and first-class curb appeal are designed to attract wealthy, white-collar buyers. While its transformation has been decades in the making, this leather-lined limo has reached a point where it's nearly six-figure starting price seems an appropriate ask. The cabin features upscale finishes such as leather, wood, and thickly-piled carpeting. And there’s plenty of tech too. Buyers can choose either a turbocharged inline-six or a thundering 523-hp twin-turbo V-8 engine, but all models come standard with off-road-capable features, such as an all-wheel-drive system, a rear-wheel steering system, and an air suspension that can be raised for extra ground clearance. Few Range Rover owners would dare to venture too far from paved roads, but knowing you could if you wanted to is, in fact, a luxury. In an odd twist, this new generation of Range Rover, launched for the 2022 model year will sell alongside a 2022 model of the previous generation until inventory runs out.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO