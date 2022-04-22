ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Filmed Johnny Depp 'Assaulting Cabinets' In Secret & Shared The Video In Court

Amber Heard's lawyers showed secretly-recorded video of Johnny Depp trashing cabinets in a rage on Thursday, as the former couple continued to fight it out at their defamation trial.

Heard could be seen fighting back tears in the Virginia courtroom while the video played for the court.

In the video, which initially surfaced in 2016, Depp can be seen smashing cabinets and kicking several things, including a fridge, while Heard stands back and watches.

"Motherf*cker!" the actor says a few times in the video. His words are slurred as he speaks to Heard.

When she asks him "What happened?" he takes a glass out of a cabinet and smashes it, while breaking the door.

"All I did was say sorry," she says in the video.

Depp continues to mutter a few things, then he says: "You want to see crazy? I'll give you f*cking crazy."

The camera then shows the table in front of Heard where a half-empty bottle of wine is sitting. Depp walks over, picks up the bottle and fills up a beer glass from it.

"Have you drunk this whole thing this morning?" she asks him.

He then notices the camera and grabs for it. "You got this going?"

"I just started it," she says.

"Oh really?" he says as the camera shakes and then goes black. "You sic that sh*t on me, motherf*cker?"

Insider reports that after the video played, Heard's lawyer asked Depp whether he poured himself a "mega pint of wine" that day.

"A mega pint? I poured myself a large glass of wine. I thought it necessary," Depp said. He also said he couldn't recall what he was upset about at the time.

Heard's lawyer then reminded Depp of the testimony he gave during their previous court battle in the U.K., where he described the glass as a "mega pint."

Depp said that he "did assault a couple of cabinets" that day, but in no way did he get physical with Heard, nor did he try to "intimidate" her.

According to the Independent, the incident happened while the couple was still married, in the kitchen at Depp's home in West Hollywood, California.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for allegedly smearing his reputation and damaging his career with a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, where she said she was a victim of domestic violence. Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million.

Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have accused each other of abuse amid their years-long fight in public. Depp has denied ever hitting Heard, while her lawyers have been pressing him in court about his "violent" texts and his substance abuse.

The couple were briefly married from 2015 to 2016.

Their trial is being live-streamed.

