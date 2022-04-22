ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus levels continue to fall across the UK

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people who currently have coronavirus in the UK is continuing to fall, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It suggests around 3.76 million people were infected in the week ending 16 April - roughly one in 17 people. This is a...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Covid: Job losses expected at Wrexham vaccine factory

Jobs losses are expected to be announced at a north Wales factory manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine. Wockhardt UK Ltd has carried out the "fill and finish" stage of AstraZeneca vaccine production at its Wrexham plant since 2020. Staffing levels were increased to about 500 during the vaccination rollout. However the...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Wales#Ons
The Guardian

Shelf shock: soaring supermarket prices shoppers find hard to swallow

From dog food to coffee, readers are reporting some basic goods’ prices are rising by far more than inflation. Inflation is rampant, and supermarket prices are no exception. Shoppers are returning to stores to find old favourites have leapt in price from one week to the next. The cost of consumer goods is spiralling at such a rate that retail analysts have coined a new term, shelf shock.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MedicalXpress

Mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 booster vaccination offers the best protection: study

A new study on Chile's national COVID-19 vaccination program, to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Global Health, shows that giving a different type of vaccine (heterologous) for the third or 'booster' dose than was received for the first two doses, leads to better vaccine performance than using the same (homologous) inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for all three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Royal family warned against ‘insulting’ Black people as St Lucia leg of royal tour begins

The royal family has been cautioned against “insulting” descendants of African people who were enslaved by Britain with glib glossing-over of past atrocities, as the platinum jubilee tour of eastern Caribbean island nations begins in St Lucia.It comes as Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, arrived in the country to a red carpet guard of honour on Friday afternoon, following a last minute cancellation of the Grenada leg of their trip. They are also scheduled to visit two other nations, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.Hours before the couple embarked on their trip, however,...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Even partially vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at lower risk of ICU admission, death

Even when COVID-19 vaccines fail to prevent hospitalization, they appear to significantly lower the risk of being admitted to intensive care and dying compared to patients who are unvaccinated, according to a time-matched cohort study of over 20,000 adults hospitalized in Ontario between January 2021 and January 2022, being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April). The study is by Alicia Grima and Kiera Murison from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Food prices are on the rise – and the global south will be hit hardest

The war in Ukraine, rising food prices, and the risk of agricultural collapse have ruthlessly exposed the fragility of our global food security.Nearly half of the world’s food supply depends on just three crops: wheat, maize, and rice – all of which are vulnerable to the climate crisis and conflict. Reliant on such a narrow, precarious food supply, no wonder we are seeing price shocks. If we are to have any hope of preventing future crises, and solving this one, we must do more to diversify our food system.Even before this war, the climate crisis, a global pandemic, and other...
INDUSTRY
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Matthew Caseby: Plea to tighten fence rules after patient's death

A coroner has urged health chiefs to consider imposing minimum standards for perimeter fences at acute mental health units after a patient died. Failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, who fled Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train, an inquest concluded.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

BBC Newsbeat and Asian Network set for Birmingham move

The BBC has begun recruitment ahead of Newsbeat and Asian Network News moving its services to Birmingham. The relocation was announced as part of measures to make the corporation more reflective of the UK as a whole. To mark the move, billboards with #newsbab have popped up on the Aston...
JOBS
The Independent

Recession warning as confidence among shoppers falls to lowest since 2008 financial crash

Confidence among shoppers has fallen to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crash as the soaring cost of living prompted a sharp drop-off in spending, new figures show.The disastrous economic data led analysts to warn that the crisis is at risk of turning into a full-blown recession with prices rising and shoppers tightening their belts.Struggling households cut back spending on online purchases, food and fuel, analysis found, while Rishi Sunak was told the public hasn’t been given the help they need.And economists are warning that much worse is likely to come, with the impact of huge increases to energy...
BUSINESS
BBC

Channel migrant boats: Ministers drop plans to turn back vessels

The UK government has dropped plans to turn back people crossing the English Channel just over a week before they were due to be challenged in court. Campaigners say the policy, which would allow Border Force patrols to intercept boats and take them back to France, is inhumane and a risk to life.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

England Elections 2022: Political parties share plans for Milton Keynes

Voters will head to the polls to elect councillors across Milton Keynes on Thursday 5 May. One third of Milton Keynes Council is elected each year on a three-year rotation, followed by a year without an election. The authority has had no overall control since 2006. Labour and the Liberal...
ELECTIONS

