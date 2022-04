Last week’s episode of This Is Us, the bittersweet and powerful “Katoby,” followed the dissolution of one marriage and the beginning of another. What comes next? Based on the most recent promo, it seems the 13th episode of Season 6 will move what had been the series’ present-day timeline several years into the future, to the day of Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) second wedding. It also seems as though this small-time jump may be our new present-day, as we pick up the threads of several storylines that just began a couple of episodes ago and follow them through to maturity.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO