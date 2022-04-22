ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

U.S. Marshals capture Kan. burglary suspect 7 months after crime

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an October 2021 aggravated robbery and burglary where a...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

‘Self-harm’ leads to Kansas inmate death, sheriff says

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate at the Lyon County Detention Center has been reported dead according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, was found unconscious in his cell on the night of April 19. During a regular night cell check, Lyon County Detention Officers discovered Heard, who […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sheriff searching for suspects in Topeka home burglary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to an aggravated home burglary that happened early Wednesday morning. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary occurred on the 3800 block of SW Nottingham Rd. A black 2019 Nissan Rogue was stolen during the burglary and was later spotted […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Crime#Burglary#County Jail#The U S Marshals Service#Sheriff S Office
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Walks Out Of Court After Murder Case Dropped, What Happened To Suzanne Remains Mystery

(CBS4) – Barry Morphew walked out of court on Tuesday no longer charged with the murder of his wife, but it’s not necessarily over. His wife Suzanne has been missing for nearly two years. (credit: CBS) Suzanne’s brother Andrew Moorman told CBS4, “I’m OK with what happened today. I’m all about finding Suzanne. I just want closure for my family.” Iris Eytan, one of Barry’s attorneys, told reporters outside the courthouse in Fremont County, “We are going to get Mr. Morphew acquitted rightfully after a trial we believe we were going to have.” But in a motion, prosecutors indicated they may be able to...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim Identified In SW OKC Homicide

The victim in a Friday homicide in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified Monday morning. Just before 12:40 Friday afternoon, police responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 47th Street. They found the victim, identified as Jose Contreras, shot in front of a residence. Contreras was then...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy