Amber Heard Brought Johnny Depp's Texts To Court & Some Of Them Are Extremely Graphic

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Johnny Depp and his lawyers went over several cringe-worthy texts that he wrote to or about Amber Heard during their defamation trial on Thursday, and the messages did not age well.

Heard’s lawyers brought up the receipts while cross-examining Depp in a Virginia courtroom, where the divorced pair are suing each other in duelling defamation lawsuits.

The trial revolves around Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, though she didn't name Depp. Depp says he never hit Heard, but that she abused him.

Heard’s lawyers argue that the texts show Depp’s violent attitude toward Heard, not just during their fight-filled marriage but also before and after.

“I, of course, pounded and displayed ugly colours to Amber on a recent journey,” Depp wrote to actor Paul Bettany in 2013, per Australia's ABC News. “I am an insane person and not so fair headed after too much to drink.”

That text was written a few years into their relationship, before their marriage in 2015 and divorce in 2016.

Heard's lawyer also brought up another text that Depp wrote later that year to Bettany where he said: “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

“Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber,” Bettany replied.

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” Depp wrote. “I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

The burning and drowning idea was apparently a reference to a Monty Python sketch about witches, a source close to the actor said.

Heard's lawyers questioned Depp about several other text messages that involved his attitude toward her, as well as his use of drugs and alcohol.

In another exchange between Depp and Heard, Heard's lawyers pointed to the "violent" language he used with her.

“The only reason we go for the throat is love,” Depp wrote in one text to her, per Deadline.

“My throat is yours,” she wrote back. “You’re going to be the death of me, but I don’t care.” Depp replied, “I have other uses for your throat which do not include injury.”

In another set of texts, Heard's lawyers highlighted a moment early in the pair's marriage when Depp said he had a "monster" under control.

"We've been perfect. All I had to do was send the monster away and lock him up," he wrote to a security guard in 2015, Reuters reports.

In a similar message sent to a doctor, he said he "locked my monster child away in a cage deep within and it has f**king worked."

The court previously heard Depp testify about feces left in his bed after their breakup, and about a fight between the two that saw him lose a fingertip.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for allegedly smearing his reputation with her op-ed, which he says has cost him some major roles. She is counter-suing him for $100 million. They've both traded accusations of abuse as well.

The entire trial has been available to stream online for free at Court TV.

Comments / 0

