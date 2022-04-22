ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Governor to attend Memorial Day event in Longview

 1 day ago
LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Memorial Day event in Longview. The Day of Thanks and Remembrance is scheduled May 30 at...

Is the site of the East Texas State Fair in jeopardy?

Construction of the Rose Complex Center has been underway for the past year following demolition of Harvey Hall. John Sykes, President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair, says the more than 100-year-old fair has outgrown its space. "The long story is the fair needs to move," said Sykes.
TYLER, TX
Texas National Guard soldier assigned to border goes missing

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials said on April 22 that a Texas National Guardsman assigned to the border went missing while working along the river.The soldier was working on a mission related to Operation Lone Star when they went missing in Eagle Pass. So far, the soldier has not been found, but the Texas Military Department, Texas DPS, and Border Patrol said they were working diligently to find them.The Texas National Guard acknowledged reports of a fatality at the border, but characterized those reports as inaccurate.In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, "The Texas Governor's office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available."Later in the evening, a Texas National Guard spokesperson said that "the strength of the river's current has forced the Search and Rescue Teams to cease dive operations. We are hopeful that they will resume tomorrow. We will continue the search for our Soldier until we have exhausted all possible resources. We are in the process of notifying the next of kin regarding the missing Soldier."
AUSTIN, TX
Beavers resigns as Smith County Pct. 1 justice of the peace

Quincy Beavers Jr. is resigning from his post as Pct. 1 justice of the peace because of health reasons. “It is with a heavy heart that I must resign ...” Beavers wrote in a letter to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. His resignation is effective Friday. Beavers served as...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Dozens of East Texas small business visit Spring Fest 2022 Family Fun Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and food trucks all while they enjoyed family fun. Small business owner Jenna Beane said the event really brings the opportunity to...
LUFKIN, TX
Upshur County Tornado 1 Month Later

Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation. The fight against financial crime in Texas is underway inside the old downtown Tyler fire station. In its first several months of operation, the new Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has already intercepted close to $3.5 million. averaging about a half-a-million dollars each month.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
New Longview law enforcement building has room for future growth

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A state-of-the-art East Texas law enforcement facility is set to be complete by the end of the year. After decades of working in cramped spaces, Longview police will have a spacious new facility by 2023. The new over 70,000 square foot, $33 million police station is...
LONGVIEW, TX
Uprooted trees destroy fence at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up continues across East Texas as uprooted trees are still being removed, including at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill cemetery has uprooted trees that destroyed the fencing along Troup Highway and is on the city’s clean up list. The city received 300 reports of...
TYLER, TX
LIST: More than 30,000 without power

TYLER, Texas — Due to severe weather, East Texas is experiencing a widespread power outages. Keep up with the latest outages in the list below:. CBS19 will update this list throughout as outage numbers change. Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler, TX
