Stanford, CA

San Francisco nurses plan strike

By Tina Reed
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A union representing thousands of nurses at Stanford Health Care and Packard Children's Hospital has a full-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday calling for support for nurses who've reached a "breaking point." Why it matters: It's the latest move by the union, the Committee for Recognition...

CBS San Francisco

Experts Advise Caution, Not Fear, as COVID Infections Rise in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — COVID cases have slowly but steadily ticked up across the majority of the Bay Area since mid-March. In San Francisco, the 7-day average test positivity rate is at 5.2 percent. On March 16, the 7-day test positivity rate was 2.4 percent. Still, many people who live in the Bay Area aren’t as concerned about this case increase as they were about previous spikes. “I think folks’ attitudes have changed about it in terms of maybe not being as fearful about it. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing,” said Gerard Ayala, a San Francisco resident....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

New data revealed Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in San Francisco is now 5%, which experts say is “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University. This means that 5% of the people taking coronavirus tests at any medical provider in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Feds Charge Berkeley Teenage Duo With Dealing Drugs In San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pair of Berkeley teens have been charged with illegally selling fentanyl and methamphetamines during a crackdown on drug dealing in San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said 19-year-old David Ordonez and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez repeatedly traveled from their Berkeley home into San Francisco to allegedly deal narcotics in the open-air drug market in the 7th and Market Street area. The feds say the two Berkeley teens allegedly engaged together in a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in the Tenderloin from February 9 to March 29, 2022. The complaint...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Crime and punishment in San Francisco: The curious case of Tomiko Miller

Consider the curious case of Tomiko Miller, one of the men arrested for robbing the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square last November. His story may help shine some light on the complicated debate surrounding public safety in San Francisco. Or it may just depress the hell out of you. Either way, it’s worth telling the tale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
